All the Details on Gigi Hadid's Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Is that you, Gigi Hadid?
The 26-year-old supermodel was almost unrecognizable as she passed through a New York City airport March 10. The mom of 18-month-old daughter Khai sported freshly dyed platinum blonde hair, much lighter than the darker color she showcased on the runways at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
To achieve her blonde ambition, Hadid enlisted the help of her longtime colorist Keith Shore of the Sally Hershberger NoMad salon in New York City. He told E! News that the process took five hours.
"Gigi is like a dark blonde, so it happens with a little bit more ease," he said. Still, he had to take care to preserve the health of her tresses, Shore said. "It's a bleaching process, and it's very layered and a bit of a complicated thing. Because of bleaching hair, you can't overlap bleach on top of bleached hair really, or it will break."
Hadid's famous long locks meant a longer time in the salon chair, Shore said. "It lengthens the process considerably because we're putting it all over—basically her head—but we're putting it strategically where it needs it. So, it's like painting."
After the coloring process, Hadid's hair was styled with a blowout and some Sally Hershberger 24k Dry Oil. "Hair takes a bit of a beating during all that bleaching," the colorist noted. "That product is typically is known to restore and replenish her hair."
E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links.
Check out the Sally Hershberger 24K Golden Touch Nourishing Dry Oil below.
Sally Hershberger 24K Golden Touch Nourishing Dry Oil, Black and Grey Tea
Just apply a pearl-sized amount of this dry oil on your hair from the mid-shaft to the ends to hydrate the hair and repair damage. You can also use this on dry hair to tame fly-aways and protect from heat styling damage.
