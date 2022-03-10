Andy Cohen Just Dropped a Major Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Update

Watch : Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

Hold on to your diamonds: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be returning sooner than you think.

Andy Cohen let it slip on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live that there's a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." The host quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything," but after some much-appreciated prodding from his guest, Aidy Bryant, Andy spilled even more.

"I would say it's the best premiere of Beverly Hills, the best first episode of Beverly Hills, that I've seen," he said, sending Aidy and every other Bravoholic into a frenzy.

The reveal came after the Saturday Night Live star fangirled over meeting RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais at an Emmys party last year. "It was like all of the biggest celebrities there," Aidy recalled, "and I was like, GARCELLE!"

Fan-favorite Garcelle joined RHOBH in 2020, and she's set to return for the upcoming 12th season as well, E! News exclusively reported in Dec. 2021.