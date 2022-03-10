Bachelor Nation's Andi Dorfman Reveals the "Crazy" Story of How She Met Her Boyfriend Blaine Hart

Watch : Bachelorette Andi Dorfman Writing Breakup Book

It's the most dramatic season finale love story Bachelor Nation has heard in a while.

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman recounted how she connected with her boyfriend Blaine Hart during a March 9 Instagram Q&A.

"We met 15 years ago at a party and never talked again until this past summer when we ran into each in Italy!" she wrote. "Crazy!"

Andi also shared the couple's "first pic ever together," which showed them lounging in the sun.

While the pair technically made their romance Instagram official in November 2021, the It's Not Okay author kept her boyfriend's identity a secret by not showing his face in a sweet snap of the duo in Los Angeles.

"Andi and her new boyfriend have been dating for a few months," a source close to the reality star told E! News at the time. "They are perfect for each other and he makes her the happiest she's ever been. He is the nicest guy, and she's enjoying their time together and doing her best to keep it private."