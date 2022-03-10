Here's Your First Look at Oxygen's Chilling New True Crime Series Final Moments

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

The last thing these victims saw could be the key to solving their murders.

Each episode of Oxygen's chilling new true crime series Final Moments tracks a new criminal investigation, as this E! News exclusive first-look shows. The series features real video footage, pictures and social media posts that shed light on the life of the victim and what happened during their last minutes alive.

Those interviewed for the series describe sadly similar stories. As one woman says in the teaser, "You see a flash of a figure come up behind her. Your stomach just turns."

Another commentator describes a video as "chilling. He's just executed on the street in front of everybody."

A third interviewee describes a mysterious crime: "He walked into her apartment. He's not seen walking out. What happened?"

A family member of one victim recalls her final conversation with the loved one: "I said, 'I love you.' And those were the last words I ever spoke to her."