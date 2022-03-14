The E! Cover: How Dwayne Johnson Found His Superpower—and Became His Best Self

Dwayne Johnson was prepared to dig deep for Young Rock. But even he was surprised by the layers the show has uncovered.

After all, how would he have known as a kid growing up broke and bouncing from city to city that he was actually experiencing profound life lessons, when at the time it just felt like everything was going to hell?

"I never would have thought in a million years that those moments would be part of a bigger story to share," Johnson, 49, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "The trick is to find these lessons and try to interpret them in a way that the audience will find compelling and interesting. But also, you've got to make people laugh."

Let's just say, they worked the gimmick.