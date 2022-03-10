How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Settling Into Life With Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are soaking up every moment with their newborn son.
It's been just over a month since the couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Wolf Webster. Now, a source is sharing insight into life at home with the Jenner-Webster family. "Kylie is doing really well and is happy to be out and about again after having baby Wolf," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "She feels relieved to be able to feel comfortable leaving the house again and get back to some sort of normalcy."
In fact, Kylie—who also shares daughter Stormi Webster with the Grammy nominee—was photographed out running errands in Los Angeles on March 8. "Her recovery process has been going really well and she's starting to feel like herself again," the source continued. "It's always hard the last month of pregnancy and she was very ready to have the baby. She's taking it easy but is excited to get back into a fitness routine and will ease back into working out once she is cleared."
Overall, Kylie is enjoying this precious time with her newborn. "Kylie has been soaking in this first month with her baby and hasn't been too focused on anything else," the insider added. "She's enjoying the time bonding with Wolf and adjusting with her new family of four."
Like with any new baby, the child's arrival has led to some changes in the family's day-to-day. "Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule," a source close to the parents told E! News last month. "They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time. They are adjusting and Travis has been helping Kylie a lot."
And it looks like Stormi is enjoying being a big sister. "Stormi is obsessed and is constantly saying 'baby brother' and wants to hold him," the second source shared. "Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could."
Aside from sharing a photo of Wolf's hand in the birth announcement, Kylie has yet to share a photo of her son's face. But in recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner revealed you can already see the resemblance between Wolf and Stormi.
"I was in the hospital when he was born," she said. "It was me and Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people….When he came out, it was like, 'There's Stormi being born all over again.'"