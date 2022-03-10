How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Settling Into Life With Baby Wolf

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Son's Middle Name REVEALED

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are soaking up every moment with their newborn son.

It's been just over a month since the couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Wolf Webster. Now, a source is sharing insight into life at home with the Jenner-Webster family. "Kylie is doing really well and is happy to be out and about again after having baby Wolf," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "She feels relieved to be able to feel comfortable leaving the house again and get back to some sort of normalcy."

In fact, Kylie—who also shares daughter Stormi Webster with the Grammy nominee—was photographed out running errands in Los Angeles on March 8. "Her recovery process has been going really well and she's starting to feel like herself again," the source continued. "It's always hard the last month of pregnancy and she was very ready to have the baby. She's taking it easy but is excited to get back into a fitness routine and will ease back into working out once she is cleared."