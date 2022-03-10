The Fate of Nick Cannon's Talk Show Revealed

Watch : Nick Cannon Compares Himself to Kanye "Ye" West

Nick Cannon's jam-packed schedule is getting slimmed.

After less than a year, The Nick Cannon Show will be coming to an end, with co-presidents of the talk show's producer-distributor, Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein telling E! News in a statement, "It's never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon."

Good thing he still helms several other TV shows, a radio show, has new music and a thriving acting career. Plus, Marcus and Bernstein said they intend "to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season," adding that they "wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures."

The Wild 'N Out host has yet to publicly speak out about the news. E! News reached out to his reps for comment and didn't hear back.