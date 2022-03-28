Oscars 2022: The Most Eye-Catching Accessories on the Red Carpet

Watch : Ariana DeBose Reflects on Oscars Nomination at NYFW

It's all in the details.

The 2022 Oscars kicked off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, marking one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood.

This year, stars really stepped up their fashion game on the red carpet including Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain, who glittered in an ombré Gucci gown and CODA star Kodi Smit-McPhee, who served up a fun, retro vibe in a baby blue Bottega Veneta suit and Cartier jewels.

But a memorable Oscars ensemble doesn't stop at a fabulous frock or dapper tuxedo. Accessories can take a look to a whole other level. This year, the red carpet saw an array of show-stopping extras, from Rita Morena's unexpected Adrienne Landau feathered headpiece to dazzling diamonds on the likes of Maddie Ziegler, Vanessa Hudgens and Travis Barker. Several stars also added ribbons to their outfits as a way to deliver powerful messages close to their hearts.