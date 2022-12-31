Victorious’ Daniella Monet Marries Andrew Garner 5 Years After Getting Engaged

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

They do!

Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner have officially tied the knot, five years after they got engaged and more than a decade after they began their relationship.

The Victorious actress and her new husband, who share two kids, announced the news through a series of black-and-white photos shared to their Instagram pages on Dec. 30. On three posts, captioned "12," 29" and "22"—spelling out their Dec. 29 wedding date—the Adulting Like A Mother Father podcast hosts shared pics of their rings, as well as images of themselves laughing during their ceremony and kissing in an elevator.

In the comments, Love Island alum Arielle Vanderberg showed her support for the bride and groom writing, "This is everything!!!!!!!!!!!," to which Daniella replied, "We done did it."

Daniella, 33, also shared on her Instagram Stories a video showing her changing her phone contact info for Andrew, 34, from "My Baby" to "Husband."