Victorious’ Daniella Monet Marries Andrew Garner 5 Years After Getting Engaged

They do!
Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner have officially tied the knot, five years after they got engaged and more than a decade after they began their relationship.
The Victorious actress and her new husband, who share two kids, announced the news through a series of black-and-white photos shared to their Instagram pages on Dec. 30. On three posts, captioned "12," 29" and "22"—spelling out their Dec. 29 wedding date—the Adulting Like A Mother Father podcast hosts shared pics of their rings, as well as images of themselves laughing during their ceremony and kissing in an elevator.
In the comments, Love Island alum Arielle Vanderberg showed her support for the bride and groom writing, "This is everything!!!!!!!!!!!," to which Daniella replied, "We done did it."
Daniella, 33, also shared on her Instagram Stories a video showing her changing her phone contact info for Andrew, 34, from "My Baby" to "Husband."
The two got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017, after six years of dating. The Drew Coffee founder romantically popped the question by carving "Marry Me?" on a tree outside their home.
"It's beautiful, and I'm so happy," Daniella told People of the engagement. "I think I cried for a solid three hours."
The Paradise Run star and Andrew welcomed son Gio James, now 3, in 2019. The two are also parents to 22-month-old daughter Ivry.
This past September, Daniella paid tribute to her longtime partner, sharing a video montage featuring sweet family moments.
"11 years since I became a gf for the first time, hisss girlfriend (I was so nervous, but so sure), she wrote. "@gaftonguy, did you have any idea it would turn into all this? and honest question, everyone weigh in here, how many coffees do you think we've had together?"