This $34 Convertible Bag Has Over 11,900 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.

"Last year, I decided to buy a backpack to use for work. The one I bought was gorgeous and fit everything I could possibly need inside, however it offered a little too much room than what I needed. After seeing the need to downsize, I found this adorable and incredibly affordable backpack and decided to give it a try. WOW! First of all, it is so chic! I chose the gray and I am in love! The leather feel of this bag is so incredibly soft. I made all of my coworkers feel it as soon as I got it. I love that I can either wear it as a backpack OR use the beautiful shoulder strap for a different look. It is much smaller than my first backpack, but offers more room than I initially thought. I can fit my laptop, iPad, 8x11 spiral calendar, wallet, a QT size bottle of water, makeup bag and more inside with room to spare. All of the extra pockets are a much-needed bonus, as well. If you are looking for a beautiful bag that will fit what you need and look expensive without even coming close to breaking the bank...this is the one for you!"

"I have had this purse for a little over a week now and I am in love with it! I haven't had any issues with the bag coming apart and I can accidentally be a little rough on my bags."

"My wife added this to my cart and I didn't realize it until after I placed the order. I cannot comment on anything from first hand experience with this bag, but I do know that she absolutely loves it. I know this because she no longer carries around the many $400+ Coach bags she has. It is mind blowing honestly, but she likes what she likes. Happy wife, happy life."

"I am in love with this bag!! I got the rose pink color and it is so pretty! However, I did really like that there was a good variety of colors to choose from when ordering. This bag has just the right amount of space. It's big enough to put plenty in without making it feel like you're carrying a suitcase around. The colorful strap is so pretty and I love that you can carry the bag in multiple ways. Plenty of pockets to store things in. This is definitely my new favorite bag!"

"This bag is EVERYTHING. I immediately became obsessed. I have a toddler and it's so nice not having to carry my purse AND a diaper bag. I can just toss my son's things into my bag and stick his sippy cup into the side pocket. Since I bought my bag, three of my coworkers have also bought one! It's seriously that great!"