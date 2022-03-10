This $34 Convertible Bag Has Over 11,900 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who can resist a chic affordable find? Thanks to Amazon, we can add cute new pieces to our closet without having to breaking the bank. If you're looking for a stylish new purse that can fit all the essentials and more without being too oversized, we found the perfect bag for you.
Zocilor's Convertible Shoulder Bag can be used as a backpack, handbag or shoulder bag. The backpack straps are adjustable, and it also features a detachable multicolor shoulder strap, which makes it really unique. We love that it comes in over 20 colors and patterns, and you can choose to get this in vegan leather or nylon.
It's a large capacity bag that has a ton of pockets all over and an anti-theft back pocket. According to Amazon reviewers, it can fit so much including a laptop, tablet, water bottle, cosmetics bag, and notebook. If you're looking for a new bag for work, this is definitely one you should consider. A number of reviewers also say it's the perfect bag for moms on-the-go.
If you want to learn more or to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Zocilor Convertible Shoulder Bag
Zocilor's best-selling convertible bag can be used as a backpack, a purse or a shoulder bag. It comes in over 20 colors including beige, camel, light green and light pink. It's made with vegan leather, which reviewers say feel super soft. Plus, there are a ton of pockets inside and out. You'll have no problem keeping everything nice and organized. At just $34, you're getting an amazing value.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"Last year, I decided to buy a backpack to use for work. The one I bought was gorgeous and fit everything I could possibly need inside, however it offered a little too much room than what I needed. After seeing the need to downsize, I found this adorable and incredibly affordable backpack and decided to give it a try. WOW! First of all, it is so chic! I chose the gray and I am in love! The leather feel of this bag is so incredibly soft. I made all of my coworkers feel it as soon as I got it. I love that I can either wear it as a backpack OR use the beautiful shoulder strap for a different look. It is much smaller than my first backpack, but offers more room than I initially thought. I can fit my laptop, iPad, 8x11 spiral calendar, wallet, a QT size bottle of water, makeup bag and more inside with room to spare. All of the extra pockets are a much-needed bonus, as well. If you are looking for a beautiful bag that will fit what you need and look expensive without even coming close to breaking the bank...this is the one for you!"
"I have had this purse for a little over a week now and I am in love with it! I haven't had any issues with the bag coming apart and I can accidentally be a little rough on my bags."
"My wife added this to my cart and I didn't realize it until after I placed the order. I cannot comment on anything from first hand experience with this bag, but I do know that she absolutely loves it. I know this because she no longer carries around the many $400+ Coach bags she has. It is mind blowing honestly, but she likes what she likes. Happy wife, happy life."
"I am in love with this bag!! I got the rose pink color and it is so pretty! However, I did really like that there was a good variety of colors to choose from when ordering. This bag has just the right amount of space. It's big enough to put plenty in without making it feel like you're carrying a suitcase around. The colorful strap is so pretty and I love that you can carry the bag in multiple ways. Plenty of pockets to store things in. This is definitely my new favorite bag!"
"This bag is EVERYTHING. I immediately became obsessed. I have a toddler and it's so nice not having to carry my purse AND a diaper bag. I can just toss my son's things into my bag and stick his sippy cup into the side pocket. Since I bought my bag, three of my coworkers have also bought one! It's seriously that great!"
