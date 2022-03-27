Oscars 2022

See Every Star On The Red Carpet
Oscars 2022: Why Lily James Is "Done" Playing Icons After Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy star Lily James was pretty in pink when she hit the Oscars 2022 red carpet on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 27, 2022 10:06 PMTags
Watch: Lily James Talks Playing Pamela Anderson at Oscars 2022

Lily James has got the looks that kill.

The Pam & Tommy star stepped out in a stunning pink Versace gown for her first-ever Oscars appearance on Sunday, March 27. Presenting at the 2022 Academy Awards, the 32-year-old actress paired her princess-like gown—which featured lace details and a high slit—with matching rose-colored heels and a diamond necklace.

Lily's red carpet walk comes weeks after the series finale of her hit Hulu series, in which she played actress Pamela Anderson opposite of Sebastian Stan's Tommy Lee. Speaking to Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox, Lily said it was an "incredible experience" stepping into the shoes—or rather, the red swimsuit—of the Baywatch bombshell.

"It was wild—such a huge challenge," she continued. "Pamela is just incredible."

So, does this mean Lily is ready to take on another Hollywood icon? Not quite.

"I'm done. That is enough," the British star said with a laugh, adding that she has some other "cool stuff" that she'll be filming soon.

photos
Oscars 2022 Seating Chart

Lily is one of the many stars slated to announce the winners at this year's Oscars. Other presenters taking the stage at the ceremony include Zoë KravitzJohn TravoltaLady GagaAnthony HopkinsDaniel KaluuyaMila KunisSimu LiuRami MalekLupita Nyong'oJacob ElordiJake GyllenhaalJosh BrolinJason MomoaNaomi ScottWesley SnipesUma ThurmanKevin CostnerRosie Perez and Chris Rock.

 

 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"I can't believe I'm here," she told Laverne on the star-studded red carpet. "This is so wild."

She added, "The glamour of it all, it's crazy!"

Check out all the head-turning Oscar looks below!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Judi Dench

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield

    

Instagram
Remi Bader

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ariana DeBose

In Valentino Haute Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jacob Elordi

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst

In Christian Lacroix with Fred Leighton jewelry

David Livingston/Getty Images
Jesse Plemons

      

David Livingston/Getty Images
Rita Moreno

In Carolina Herrera

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Bradley Cooper

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amy Schumer

In Oscar de la Renta

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
David Oyelowo

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin

       

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Luis Fonsi

   

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jane Campion

     

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ciaran Hinds

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Regina Hall

In Vera Wang

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sian Heder

In Michael Kors

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rami Malek

In Prada

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

In Prada

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee

In Bottega Veneta with Cartier jewelry

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Carolina Gaitán

     

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Alana Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Becky G

In Etro

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Iselin Steiro

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Jason Momoa

      

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Reba McEntire

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eugenio Derbez

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Rosie Perez

In Christian Siriano with Dena Kemp jewelry

photos
View More Photos From 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion
