Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson After Alleged Attack

Watch : Selma Blair's First Love Reaches Out From Beyond

Content Warning: This story discusses domestic violence.

Selma Blair was granted a restraining order against ex Ronald Carlson after he allegedly attacked her in her home.

Blair requested Carlson stay at least 100 yards away from herself and her 10-year-old son, Arthur Saint Blair Bleick, after Carlson allegedly assaulted her on Feb. 22 when he went to drop-off a TV set, according to her Feb. 25 restraining order requests obtained by E! News on March 9. In the same afternoon as the alleged attack, Carlson was arrested at his home and charged with felony domestic violence, per the document

Blair stated in the papers, "I am in significant fear for my own safety and the safety of my young son who resides with me."

A judge gave Blair a temporary restraining order on Feb. 25, which lasts until her hearing on March 22.

According to documents, the Portlandia star was at home receiving IV treatment for several hours under the supervision of a nurse, leaving her "weak" by the end of the session. She was advised to have the treatment for her multiple sclerosis.