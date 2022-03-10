You’ll Burn for This Peek Inside Rege-Jean Page and Emily Brown’s Rare Night Out

Watch : Rege-Jean Page & Emily Brown Spotted on Rare Night Out

Regé-Jean Page and girlfriend, Emily Brown are still burning for each other.

The former Bridgerton star and the soccer player were the talk of the ton when they arrived hand-in-hand to the Dunhill GQ Pre-BAFTA filmmakers dinner in London on Wednesday, March 9. Regé-Jean looked dapper as always wearing a traditional black tuxedo, styled with a crispy white dress shirt, black tie and black loafers, while Emily shined in a glamorous, gold metallic slip dress and strappy sandals.

The couple—who first sparked rumors in February of 2021—have only been seen out together on a few rare occasions, much to Lady Whistledown's dismay. Back in October, they turned heads as they attended a screening of Macbeth at the London Film Festival wearing coordinated velvet ensembles. The month before, the pair showed up hand-in-hand to the 2021 British GQ Men Of The Year Awards, officially making their public debut as a couple.