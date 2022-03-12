Celebrity Facialist Joanna Czech Reveals the Dos and Don'ts of Transitional Skincare

We interviewed Joanna because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Joanna's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It seems like every day a new beauty product launches or a TikTok trend takes the internet by storm promising flawless skin by the time you wake up. We are constantly fed information on how to improve our appearances, and oftentimes, it feels easier to blindly buy that product your friend or a stranger on the internet says will change your life instead of doing the research. Sure that new serum might be backed by clinical studies, but the real question we should be asking ourselves is whether or not it's right for our skin. It's important to remember that skincare isn't one size fits all.
Celebrity skincare expert Joanna Czech, whose client roster includes Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett and Kim Kardashian, explains, "There are five types of skin that we are born with that cannot change, but each skin type can have different conditions. There is dry, oily, normal to dry, normal to oily, and combination. Each of the five types have particular characteristics, but you could have oily skin but be super dehydrated, or you could have dry skin with the tendency for flare-ups or rosacea. The different conditions happen through lifestyle, wrongful skincare, or sometimes they are hereditary conditions."
Given there is so much conflicting information out there on how to treat our skin, E! recently caught up with Joanna to find out the most effective approaches and products for keeping skin happy and healthy during the transition from winter to spring.
E!: With the seasons starting to change, what are your tips for helping skin thrive during this time, especially when it's cold out? What are your hero products?
JC: What affects the pH of our skin is a super important factor that we don't talk about enough. If the pH of skin is off then the lipidic layer becomes out of balance. If the lipidic layer is unbalanced, then automatically, transepidermal water loss starts happening. Then skin is experiencing dehydration and the final thing is inflammation. Inflammation will be dehydrated patches, flare-ups, swelling, and in general, feeling very tight and so on. We always talk about anti-inflammatory, but it needs to start with the proper pH of the skin. If that's off, then all of those things start happening.
Exquisite Face - Ultra Hydrating Facial Toner
"Toners are very misunderstood. It's a very important first step of a treatment, not the second step of cleansing. Of course, pH depends on what we eat, what we drink and on what we're exposed to, but the why not to help it topically? I firmly stand for pH-controlling toners."
Joanna recommends this pH-controlling facial toner by Exquisite. With sea salt and prebiotics to soothe, restore and balance, it's definitely a must for reactive skin, especially in the winter.
Biologique Recherche Lotion P50
Biologique Recherche's Lotion P50 has a cult following for a reason. The liquid exfoliant has a unique low pH formulation that aides in cell turnover and the reconstruction of the epidermal shield. It's hailed by many as a "facial in a bottle." Although toners should be the first step in your day and night skincare routine, Joanna recommends using Lotion P50 only once a day given its strength.
Avène Thermal Spring Water
"I love suggesting these for clients, especially during the summer, because then they are full of elements and minerals," Joanna explained to E!.
"Proper hydration, proper exfoliation without over exfoliating—you don't need to go crazy," Joanna advises for treating skin in the colder months. "The skin exfoliates itself with usage of proper products containing vitamin A. I love working with retinyl palmitate. It's a form of vitamin A that is stored in our liver, so it does not create skin sensitivities as many prescription retinoids and retinols, and it also does not create sun sensitivity, so it's a very safe and super active product to work with."
Environ Vita-Peptide Intensive Serum 4 Plus
Featuring a transformative blend of retinyl palmitate, retinyl propionate, vitamin C, antioxidants and peptides, the Vita-Peptide Intensive Serum 4 Plus aides in treating common skincare concerns like scarring, aging, enlarged pores, fine lines and wrinkles.
Clé de Peau La Crème Night Cream
"The Clé de Peau La Crème, for instance, is very comforting. I love the texture of those creams."
Powered by ceraferment extract, platinum golden silk, retinol ACE, hyaluronic acid and more nourishing ingredients, this anti-aging night cream is peak luxury. In addition to providing 24-hour hydration, it targets dark spots and fine lines while protecting skin against environmental stressors.
E!: What is a bad skincare habit that you see most often in clients?
JC: First of all, not implementing nighttime hygiene, and I'm talking about the whole body. From our nipples up, that's our vanity. Our skin is our head because 25% of the immune system is within our skin. What do we do with babies? We bathe them at night, we feed them, then we read them a page of a book and they're asleep. We are exactly the same creatures—we are just bigger and older. So, we need that for our health because if you are properly prepared and rested, you will look different in the morning.
Another thing that is forgotten is the neck and décolleté, which tend to age the fastest because the lipidic layer on the neck and décolleté is reduced by 30-40%. And areas including the hands show the aging process faster. Also, don't do what your girlfriend does, especially with their choice of products!
E!: Do you have any product recommendations for those wanting to improve their nighttime routine?
Óleo Para O Corpo Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil
Joanna told us, "I love Costa Brazil cream and their oil mixed together." This lightweight oil is infused with omegas 3, 6, 9, and Vitamin A and E and a cold-pressed Jungle Complex™ composed of Amazonian ingredients. In addition to softening skin and boosting radiance, it aides in firming skin. It's the perfect self-care must-have for keeping skin healthy in the colder months and showing off your bikini bod with confidence in the summer.
Creme Para O Corpo Body Cream
Give your skin some extra TLC post-shower with this aloe leaf juice-based cream! It has ingredients like omegas 3, 6, 9 and vitamins A, B3, C and E to hydrate, smooth, firm and brighten skin.
Nécessaire The Body Wash
Joanna gave Nécessaire products her stamp of approval, and we second that! If you have not yet tried Nécessaire's body wash, you're missing out. Not only does it leave your skin feeling supple and refreshed, but it has a pH optimized formula to support sensitive skin types.
Salt & Stone Antioxidant Body Wash
Featuring blueberry extract, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this hydrating gel cleanser will get your skin feeling soft and smooth before bedtime.
E!: What are your thoughts on the "Slugging" trend?
JC: If that is what makes them feel comfortable, let them do it. I don't believe in trends in skincare. Your skin needs what it needs.
Joanna Czech The Kit
If you don't want to think twice about your skincare routine when the seasons change and you're busy catching flights, Joanna's new skincare line is a must! Using her 35 years of experience, Joanna developed The Kit, which features seven essential products to restore complexion and repair the skin barrier. Housed in a chic puffer pouch, the comprehensive lineup includes The Toner, The C+ Serum, The Soothing Serum, The Cream, The Balm, The Cleansing Wipes and The Face Mask.
Over the past two weeks, we've been using The Kit, and trust us when we say, it will make you g-l-o-w!
