Find Out Who Was Inside the Terrier Costume On The Masked Singer

The new season of The Masked Singer has us feeling good, bad and befuddled!
With our mystery celebrity contestants split off into three groups—the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly—the debut episode had enough drama to make our heads spin. Or fall off!
Five different masked celebs performed for judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. First, Thingamabob from Team Cuddly wowed the panel and the audience with a performance of Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive." Ken theorized he might be Metallica frontman James Hetfield, while Jenny and Robin thought he was more of an athlete. Robin guessed NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, while Jenny picked professional wrestling legend Chris Jericho.
Up next, McTerrier from Team Good sent things into a tizzy when his headpiece flew off at the end of his performance. He scrambled around to collect himself as the judges turned their backs as not to be spoiled. McTerrier used a Scottish accent (get it?) to mutter "what do I do?" as fumbled around on stage.
Once his head was on straight, it was time for the judges to place their guesses. Ken picked Mike Myers, because McTerrier's Scottish accent reminded him of the actor.
Cyclops took to the stage next, performing Creed's "My Sacrifice." Representing Team Bad, he referred to himself as a "villain" and the judges had a difficult time pinning him down. Jenny guessed Cobra Kai star William Zabka, while Nicole guessed actor Danny McBride.
The dramatic evening continued with Firefly, representing Team Good, who had to stop in the middle of her performance after she began choking in her headpiece. Medics rushed on stage to assist and escorted her backstage. Ever the professional, she returned later in the show and nailed a version of Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody." The judges were in awe of her vocal abilities. Ken zeroed in on Alicia Keys, meanwhile Jenny guessed it was either singer Monica or comedian Aisha Tyler.
Finally, Ram sang Cheap Trick's "I Want You To Want Me" on behalf of Team Bad. All three judges agreed that he was somebody from the football world. Jenny argued that he reminded her of University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Robin hypothesized he could be NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, while Ken guessed recent Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.
When the dust settled, it was McTerrier who got sent to the dog house.
When his headpiece came off—for the second time!—the pup was revealed to be pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman, who rolled around on the ground like a dog while accepting his fate.
Keep scrolling to find out more clues about the first batch of mystery contestants this season! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Fox.