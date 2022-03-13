See Every Star at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Ahead of the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, stars brought their fashion A-Game to the red carpet.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 13, 2022 10:48 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsKristin ChenowethJoshua JacksonElle FanningMayim Bialik
Watch: 2022 SAG Awards: Must-See Moments

As awards season rolls on, the fabulous red carpet fashions continue to impress.

The 2022 Critics' Choice Awards kicked off Sunday, March 13 from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honoring the year's best in film and television as voted on by as the Critics' Choice Association. The ceremony—which was pushed back two months due to COVID-19 pandemic-related concerns—will be simulcast on The CW and TBS and hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

West Side Story and Belfast lead the film pack with nominations with 11 each, followed by the science-fiction blockbuster Dune and the Western The Power of the Dog with 10 each. House of Gucci also managed to make its stylish mark, earning four nominations, including Best Actress for Lady Gaga.

HBO's Succession leads this year's TV contenders with eight nominations, including Best Drama Series and acting honors for several cast members, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran CulkinMatthew MacfadyenJ. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook. Small-screen standouts Squid Games, This Is Us and Pose also received major love from the Critics Choice Association. 

photos
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Ahead of the ceremony, stars clearly brought their fashion A-game, oozing old Hollywood glamour while making their grand entrances.

Keep scrolling to see the stars as they arrive to the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning

The Great star glittered in gold Oscar de la Renta tea-length, strapless dress. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Zoey Deutch

The Politician star popped in a hot pink gown featuring a bustier top and full ballgown skirt with asymmetrical ruffles.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith

The couple was utterly striking on the red carpet with the Dr. Death in classic black tux and the Queen & Slim actress in bright blue Gucci one-sleeved gown.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Taye Diggs

Ready to host the show, the Murder in the First actor looked dapper in an aubergine velvet tuxedo.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
MJ Rodriguez

Showing off her shaved head, the Pose star commanded attention in an asymmetrical cobalt blue top and khaki wide-leg trousers. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Margaret Qualley

The Maid star looked ready for spring in a tea-length Chanel frock featuring a floral neckline and ruffled white skirt. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicole Byer

The night's co-host star floated down the red carpet in a hit pink custom Christian Siriano ballgown.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Kristen Chenoweth

The Schmigadoon! star kept her look simple and chic wearing a black gown with a criss-cross neckline.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dominique Jackson

The Pose star looked regal in a purple feathered Pamella Roland gown.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Mayim Bialik

The Call Me Kat star suited up in an olive green jacket and pants combo with navy blue details.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Indya Moore

The Pose star look the plunge wearing a slinky sequin pastel pink gown featuring a dangerously high slit. Metallic sandals, champagne-colored clutch and bling out necklaces completed the look.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Josie Totah

The Saved By The Bell star flashed her enviable abs in a  tiered white two-piece ensemble.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Peyton List

The Cobra Kai actress brought some drama to the red carpet wearing a romantic black velvet gown featuring oversized cuffs on the sleeves and peekaboo bra detail. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jasmin Savoy Brown

The Yellowjackets actress oozed old Hollywood glamour in a pale pink pleated Prada gown with a sweetheart neckline and retro waved hairstyle.

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstoc
Sophie Nelisse

The Book Thief actress looked dreamy in a powder blue Monique Lhullier gown with matching cape.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Julianne Nicholson

The Mare of Easttown actress looked glamorous in a velvet emerald Nikos Koulis gown halter gown with suble cut-out detail.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katja Herbers

The Evil star dazzled in a heavily embellished bronze slip dress featuring a deep-plunge neckline.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Anjelica Ross

The Pose star flashed some skin in an embellished peach-colored gown featuring a thigh-high split. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Danielle Lawson

The King Richard star struck a pose in silk royal blue number featuring one-sleeve and shoulder detail. She accessorized with a sparkly globe handbag and peep-toe sandals. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Christine Lahti

The Evil actress was al smiles in a glitzy coral gown with an illusion neckline. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Demi Singleton

The King Richard actress rocked a heavily embellished Miu Miu dress and styled with Bea Bongiasca jewels. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Patricia Velasquez

The Mummy actress walked the red carpet in a navy gown adorned with sequin floral appliqués.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sean McVay, Veronika Khomyn
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jacob List
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

2

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut

3

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

2

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut

3

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

4

Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart Marks 19 Years of Freedom

5

Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event