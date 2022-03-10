Apparently We've Been Contouring All Wrong, But TikTok's New Contour Filter Will Help You Get It Right

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanks to TikTok we learn so much about beauty from which products are worth trying to beauty hacks that surprisingly work. Now, TikTok is helping us perfect the art of contouring with their new face contour filter which shows you exactly where you should be applying contour.
If you're thinking, "I've been contouring for years, I think I know what I'm doing," you may want to give the filter a try regardless. Instead of putting contour right under the cheekbone, which is what many of us have been taught, the TikTok filter makes you apply it higher up on the face to give you a much more lifted look.
Makeup artists, Mikayla Nogueira and NikkieTutorials, tried the filter and even questioned the placement of it. But after trying it, they were completely shocked at the results. Nikkie wrote it "changes everything," while Mikayla said she was happy the filter exists. In fact, she posted a video where she contoured one side of her face with the filter and the other without and said, "the filter side genuinely looks better."
@mikaylanogueira Reply to @roxy.wilde The lift ?? The complexion ???? #makeup #beauty #contour #blush ? original sound - Mikayla Nogueira
If you want to learn how to contour, give TikTok's new filter a try. If you need some products, we've rounded up a few options to help you achieve the perfect look. Check those out below.
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty's Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick will make contouring super easy. It's long wearing, blends nicely and comes in seven shades.
NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick, Highlight & Contour
If you're looking for a wallet-friendly option that does the trick, look no further than NYX's highlight and contour Wonder Stick. It's less than $15 and has over 10,400 five-star reviews. It's a really great option to try, especially if you're new to contouring.
Smashbox Cali Contour Face Palette
Smashbox's all-in-one Cali Contour Face Palette features everything you need to contour your face including two of their best-selling contour shades. According to Sephora reviewers, the blushes, highlighters and bronzers are highly pigmented and blend easily.
KVD Beauty ModCon Long-Wear Hydrating Liquid-Gel Contour
This liquid-gel contour from KVD Beauty comes in eight shades and was formulated to be long-wearing. According to one Sephora shopper, it blends "like a dream." They loved the formula so much, they bought a second one to use as a bronzer.
Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo
Patrick Ta's award-winning Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo is a favorite among Sephora reviewers. According to one shopper, very sculpting. In fact, they wrote, "Nothing makes me look as sculpted as this duo, there is a little magic in this product." Numerous shoppers also raved over how easy it was to blend. It comes in three shades.
Jouer Cosmetics Bloom, Bronze & Glow Bronzer & Highlighter Duo
Jouer Cosmetics' Bloom, Bronze & Glow Bronzer & Highlighter Duo stands out due to its moisturizing ingredients like squalane and rosehip oil. It'll not only contour your face, it'll also give it a pretty glow. According to one shopper, it's so good, it'll make you want to ditch Charlotte Tilbury's Contour Wand.
Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Shaping Stick
Makeup by Mario's best-selling SoftSculpt Shaping Stick was created to give you a natural-looking contour. According to reviewers, it's creamy, blends easy and lasts a long time. There are six shades to choose from.
Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick
Milk's Matte Cream Bronzer Stick is made with mango butter and apricot oil to not only hydrate, but make blending seamless. It's perfectly sized for travel or carrying around in your purse, and one reviewer said this lasts forever.
Kiko Milano Cream Contour Stick
Kiko Milano's Cream Contour Stick comes highly recommended by numerous Amazon shoppers. In fact, it has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews. As one reviewer wrote, "Best contour ever. It doesn't give off that orangish 'bronzer' look that most contour sticks give off. I love the color, it goes on sooooooo smooth and it's easily blendable! I will never be able to buy another type of contour ever again."
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand
Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Contour Wand is so popular it sells out all the time. It's a semi-matte contour wand that features a spongey applicator, which makes contouring pretty easy. It's also lightweight, blendable and looks so good on. This is a must-have!
