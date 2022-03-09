Dylan O’Brien Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to Be in the Teen Wolf Movie

No more werewolf drama for Dylan O'Brien.
The Teen Wolf alum revealed in a recent interview with Variety that he decided not to revive the role of Stiles Stilinski in Paramount+'s upcoming film follow-up of the MTV franchise.
"It was a difficult decision," Dylan told Variety. "A lot went into it."
He said the supernatural teen drama was the first big project he ever did and that "so many people there are extremely dear to me."
The TV show centered on Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, and Stiles was his best friend, who helped him accept his new reality as a werewolf. Being the son of the neighborhood Sheriff, Stiles also accompanied Scott in investigating mysterious happenings in Beacon Hills.
Scott could likely still use Stiles' help in the upcoming film, which fast-forwards the teen wolf's story, but, says Dylan, the development of the movie "happened very fast" and it was too difficult to make it work.
"We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show." Dylan said. "We were trying to figure it out."
He continued, "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f--king kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."
Paramount+ announced the cast of the big-screen revival on Feb. 15. In addition to Dylan, Tyler Hoechlin, who played Derek Hale in all six seasons, and Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura in seasons three to six, were also missing from the announcement.
Although fans will miss some of their favorite actors, many of the OG stars have signed on for the revival—including Tyler, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams and Colton Haynes.
Paramount+ teased that in the upcoming revival, "the wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."
Howl, yes!