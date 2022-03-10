Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Explains Why She Really Broke Up With Sam Logan

Watch : "Siesta Key" Star Juliette Porter Says Sam Will Never Change

There's always more than meets the eye in Siesta Key.

As new episodes of MTV's reality show return on March 10, viewers will be watching in hopes that they can get some answers as to what went wrong in Juliette Porter and Sam Logan's relationship. But in an exclusive interview with E! News, the JMP The Label designer shared new details about what led to a very public breakup.

"I learned so much from this relationship with Sam and just this whole season," Juliette told E! News. "I think that you really have to put yourself first sometimes and focus on what's important to you and what you want in your life and the values you want in a person that's in your life."

According to Juliette, she had to break things off with Sam because "it just wasn't working."

"We weren't connecting," she added. "I was getting emotionally drained. He didn't have the same thoughts as me on anything. He wasn't supporting me. And ultimately, you just have to put yourself first above what other people want from you."