Jared Padalecki Recalls a Gilmore Girls Scene That Felt Like a Nightmare

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

Sounds like Jared Padalecki could have used a hot cup of coffee from Luke's Diner!

It's been 15 years since Padalecki starred as Dean Forester in Gilmore Girls, but this scary moment is still engrained in his memory. In an interview on March 9, Padalecki revealed a "nightmare" experience he had while filming an episode of the dramedy.

"I didn't shoot every day on Gilmore Girls, and on this particular week, I wasn't needed on set until Friday," the 39-year-old actor told the Chicago Tribune. On Monday night, he went out with some friends and stayed out until "three or four in the morning."

But to Padalecki's surprise, he got called into set the following day. "I think what happened was, Lauren Graham got sick and the scene that she was supposed to film on Tuesday had to be moved," he recounted. "So they had to film something else," and that something else turned out to be his character Dean's wedding day to Lindsay [Arielle Kebbel].