Javier Bardem Once Worked as a Stripper—in Front of His Mom

Move over, Magic Mike!

While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, March 9, Javier Bardem recounted the hilarious way he ended up disrobing for an audience that included his mom and sister.

According to Javier, who was in his 20s at the time, he landed the job opportunity after performing a routine for a friend's wife while they were out celebrating at a local disco.

"I did my routine again on the disco dance floor, and the owner of the disco said, ‘Will you do that every Friday?' And I said, ‘Yeah, of course!' Because I was drunk," Javier explained. "Then they hired me! I had to perform the next Friday and I was so nervous I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number."

By showtime, Javier shared, there were only a few people in attendance to see him perform Joe Cocker's "You Can Leave Your Hat On" in a tear-away tuxedo. "There was nobody, I think there were like three people there, and it was very embarrassing but I did it," he said. "I mean, I'm a performer and I gave my word, so I was a stripper for the day."