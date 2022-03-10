How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Publicly Addressing Tristan Thompson Scandal

If you've been keeping up, then you know Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's history.
But will her new show The Kardashians address the latest headlines surrounding the NBA player fathering a child with Maralee Nichols?
"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," Khloe told Variety in a new interview published March 9. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."
According to the outlet, Tristan does appear on the show, and the series is expected to offer insight into where he and Khloe stand.
In January, Tristan confirmed that he had fathered a now 3-month-old baby boy named Theo Thompson with Maralee after previously disputing the child's paternity. The athlete has acknowledged that he and Maralee had sex in March 2021. At the time, he still appeared to be in a relationship with Khloe.
Tristan and Khloe, who broke up last spring, are co-parents to 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. In a note posted to Instagram Stories on January 3, Tristan apologized to the Good American founder, noting that she doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" that he's caused her.
"You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years," Tristan, who has been the subject of past cheating scandals, wrote. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Tristan is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince Thompson, whose mom is Tristan's ex Jordan Craig.
This isn't the only information fans can expect on the family's new show. Kim Kardashian also told Variety that viewers will learn more about her relationship with Pete Davidson and see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know." As she put, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."
But will viewers see the Saturday Night Live cast member on The Kardashians? "I have not filmed with him," Kim said. "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."
Another star viewers can expect to see? Kanye West, Kim's estranged husband—she filed for divorce last year—and father to their four kids.
"Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy," Kim told the publication. "But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don't think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That's just not really what I'm about, and I just don't think that would ever make me feel good."
E! News has reached out to reps for Kanye and Pete for comment on the show.
The Kardashians premieres on Hulu April 14.