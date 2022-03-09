You’ll Never Guess the Gift That Made Amy Schumer Drop Out of the Barbie Movie

Watch : Amy Schumer ACCIDENTALLY Reveals Michael Cera's Baby News

Well, now we know what not to gift Amy Schumer.

The actress and comedian has detailed what made her change her mind about starring in a live-action Barbie movie in 2017—and how shoes were involved. Yes, shoes. Stay with us here.

Let's, uh, step back: In 2016, it was announced that Schumer would be starring in a film based on Mattel's iconic doll, known for wearing high heels. However, just four months later, she announced she was leaving the project.

"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," she told Variety at the time. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Now, Schumer admits her exit really had nothing to do with scheduling at all.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she told The Hollywood Reporter of the studio.