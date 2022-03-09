Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Shares the Story Behind Her Major Hair Transformation

Watch : "Pose" Star MJ Rodriguez "Feels Great" After Critics' Choice Nom

It's a shave new world for Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

The Pose star didn't come to play when she stepped out at the 2022 TIME Women of the Year gala on Tuesday, March 8, opting to let her buzzed head take center stage on the red carpet. She wore a stunning black sequined Et Ochs gown, accessorized with only a custom choker by Brilliant Earth and a pair of studded earrings.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Rodriguez revealed why she recently decided to cut off her locks, saying, "It was something I decided to do for me."

"I wanted people to see the person that's under all the hair," she said. "We all hold a lot of stuff in our hair: a lot of tension, a lot of stress. I wanted to release that and start anew."

Although the 31-year-old actress-singer admitted that she does have days where she questions if she's "feeling" her look, she said about her current state of mind, "I feel good. I feel great."