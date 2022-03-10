Celebrate National Meatball Day With Top Chef Antonia Lofaso

Watch : Celebrate Meatball Day With "Top Chef" Antonia Lofaso

It's National Meatball Day and what better way to celebrate than learning how to make the best meatballs in town with "Top Chef" star Antonia Lofaso! The Chef and Owner of Scopa Italian Roots is showing Justin Sylvester and Tia Carrere how to make her grandmother's meatball recipe. Chef Lofaso explains that the secret to her delicious meatballs is the panade she starts with that acts as a thickening agent. Let's get cooking!