Find Out How RHOSLC's Jen Shah Is Advertising Her Innocence Amid Fraud Case

Reality star Jen Shah is wearing her innocence on her sleeve—and you can too, if you have $25 to spare.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star announced the creation of a "Shah Squad" merch line on Instagram March 8. Created in collaboration with apparel company Rebel P Customs, many of the products are a nod to Jen's ongoing legal battle. She's currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
As for the designs, let's just say they're pure Jen. One shirt features a drawing of the braided and fur coat-wearing Housewife leaving the Utah District Court following her March 2021 arrest. The back is stamped "NOT GUILTY" and includes the hashtag #FREEJENSHAH. Other options include a "Shah Squad" hoodie, pride-themed Shah gear and a "Shahmazing" satin baseball jacket, complete with a large, sequined crown. Prices range from $25 to $120.
Jen's fellow RHOSLC cast member Meredith Marks showed her support for the entrepreneurial effort by commenting with a pink heart emoji. Whether she will wear any of it, however, remains to be seen. The women started season two of the Bravo series at odds over Jen allegedly liking homophobic tweets about Meredith's son Brooks. At one point, the other ladies even accused Meredith of being involved with Jen's arrest (a claim she's vehemently denied).
It's been nearly a year since the Shah Squad matriarch was taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarking fraud scheme. Stuart Smith, Jen's assistant, was arrested on similar charges, and while he initially pleaded not guilty, he changed his plea to guilty during a hearing in Nov. 2021.
Jen, meanwhile, has maintained her innocence. According to court documents obtained by E! News, she even tried to have the criminal charges against her dropped, arguing that an ABC News documentary—which focused on Jen and Stuart's alleged involvement in the telemarketing scam—violated her right to a fair trial. However, a federal judge denied the request.
If convicted of all charges, Jen faces up to 70 years in prison.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
