Find Out How RHOSLC's Jen Shah Is Advertising Her Innocence Amid Fraud Case

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Reality star Jen Shah is wearing her innocence on her sleeve—and you can too, if you have $25 to spare.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star announced the creation of a "Shah Squad" merch line on Instagram March 8. Created in collaboration with apparel company Rebel P Customs, many of the products are a nod to Jen's ongoing legal battle. She's currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

As for the designs, let's just say they're pure Jen. One shirt features a drawing of the braided and fur coat-wearing Housewife leaving the Utah District Court following her March 2021 arrest. The back is stamped "NOT GUILTY" and includes the hashtag #FREEJENSHAH. Other options include a "Shah Squad" hoodie, pride-themed Shah gear and a "Shahmazing" satin baseball jacket, complete with a large, sequined crown. Prices range from $25 to $120.