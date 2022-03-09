Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out TikTok User Claiming He Doesn't Actually Play His Guitar

Watch : See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time

Machine Gun Kelly is addressing an online video that struck a chord.



Recently, a TikTok user—who said that he works at a Guitar Center—posted a video claiming that MGK doesn't actually play his guitar during his performances, citing the position of the "kill switch" feature on the rocker's pink Schecter guitar.



"Flip this in the down position," the user said in his video, alleging that the feature "cuts out all the volume and the music is completely silent." Later in the video, the social media user included a photo that showed the kill switch of MGK's guitar in the downward position—and also concluded his clip by including a photo of not MGK—but a blonde Pete Davidson instead.



In response, MGK is flipping the switch on the quick assumption with a TikTok of his own.



In the musician's TikTok shared on March 9—which was stitched alongside the original—the 31-year-old artist showed himself holding his own guitar, telling the camera, "He reversed engineered it to look like that." He also included the caption, "This guy flipped the kill switch to the opposite direction for his video."