Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

'Tis the season for slime!

On Wednesday, March 9, Nickelodeon announced new details about the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards.

In just one month, stars will head to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for a night that promises to include 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks.

Plus, with Miranda Cosgrove and NFL player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski hosting the live telecast, anything can happen when stars from movies, TV, sports and music come together.

"The Kids' Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime," Miranda said in a statement. "Nickelodeon has always been my family, and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!"

Gronk added, "I've always been a kid at heart, so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I'm looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!"