Olympian Allyson Felix’s Honest Advice to Daughter Camryn Deserves a Gold Medal

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME

In addition to the former First Lady, Allyson's daughter, who she and husband Kenneth Ferguson welcomed in November 2018, has also had a profound effect on her career.

In June 2021, the five-time Olympian exclusively told E! News that Camryn gave her "a whole new drive" when it came to competing.

"I've always been competitive and I've always wanted to win, but now, the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker, to overcome adversity," she said. "I can't wait to tell her about these last, you know, couple years and how hard they have been, but how she has really motivated me to continue on."

At the time, Allyson also revealed that her daughter was "really into cheering right now," adding, "Whenever she sees me running, she's like, 'Run, Mama, run,' and she's really into just being a little cheerleader. It's really fun to just see how the process develops and how she becomes more active."

In turn, Camryn's encouragement gives her mom the strength to keep breaking records and making a difference in the world. "I hope that she's able to learn all those lessons and I'm able to show her she was along for this journey," Allyson said. "She's really giving me the courage and helping me to continue."