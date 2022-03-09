Why Amy Schumer Thinks She'll "Get in Some Trouble" Hosting 2022 Oscars

Watch : 2022 Oscar Nominations Snubs & Surprises

Buckle up, moviegoers, because we're in for one wild Oscars ceremony.

As the countdown to the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27 continues, Amy Schumer—who'll co-host with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall—is teasing what to expect on Hollywood's big night. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and comedian said she's ready to take a "couple risks."

"I emailed my lawyer about two jokes the other day," she told the publication. "And he was like, ‘No!'"

Amy added that when she pitched the show's producers a few ideas over Zoom a month ago, she was met with deafening silence. "I was like, ‘Can you guys hear me?'" she joked.

All kidding aside, Amy is pumped for the star-studded event. "I'm excited," she said, "and I know I'll get in some trouble."

One person also thrilled to see her take the stage is two-time Oscars host Chris Rock.