Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether Pete Davidson Will Be on Hulu Show

At last! Kim Kardashian has made her first public comments about her romance with Pete Davidson, four months after they began their relationship.
The reality star talked about the Saturday Night Live comedian for a Variety cover story about her family's upcoming Hulu reality show The Kardashians. When asked if Pete will appear on the series, Kim said, "I have not filmed with him...And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does." Sounds like a definite maybe to us!
But whether or not Pete appears on The Kardashians, the show will address the pair's romance. Kim told Variety that when the series premieres April 14, viewers will see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."
"I'm definitely open to talking," she said, "and I definitely explain it."
Her comments come a month after Pete said in a People interview that he likes to "hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside," without naming Kim. Last December, on the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast, the SKIMS founder laughed off a question about who is her favorite SNL cast member, as a "setup."
Despite their lack of official comment about their relationship, Pete and Kim have often been photographed together in public, although not at any celebrity events.
The Kardashians will also address Kim's ongoing divorce from Kanye West, father of the former couple's four kids. The rap artist will also appear in person on the show, having filmed scenes for the Hulu series before their relationship deteriorated, and much before he started dissing Pete on Instagram and with his music.
On the subject of her ex, Kim told Variety, "I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don't think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show...I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we're always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there's moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it's important for people to see that things aren't perfect all the time, but that they can get better."