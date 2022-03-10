Chris Redd and the Bust Down Cast Tell All on New Comedy, Including That Insane Sperm Scene

Watch : "Bust Down" Stars Break Down HILARIOUS New Peacock Series

For the cast of the new comedy Bust Down, it wasn't exactly a stretch playing a group of friends who act like "a--holes," according to co-star Sam Jay.

"We just happen to be terrible people," Jay told E! News during an exclusive interview. "We laugh at things we're not supposed to laugh at all the time...We're a--holes, I guess."

The new Peacock series, which is now streaming, follows the misadventures of four casino co-workers played by comedians and real-life friends Jak Knight, Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd, Langston Kerman and Jay. The show touches on some serious topics (infidelity, workplace sexual assault and issues facing the Black community, to name a few) through a hilarious lens.

"All the stories are slightly based in truth, from Jak's in the pilot to what happens in 102," Knight explained. "We're not looking for stories, we just tell stories to each other."

Well, not every story line in the show is based in truth, as Redd joked, "I've never slept with homeless people. That's just my character being a monster!"