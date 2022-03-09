Sebastian Stan Details His Drastic Weight-Loss Process for Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan went through an intense physical transformation to prepare for his role as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy. Keep scrolling to find out about his weight-loss journey.

Sebastian Stan's drastic physical transformation into Tommy Lee was a difficult process.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly published March 9, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor shared details about how he transformed into the rock star for Hulu's limited series, Pam & Tommy.

"I was trying to lose weight and I still felt I didn't lose enough weight," the 39-year-old told the outlet. "And people were telling me I was crazy and going, 'You have body dysmorphia now,' which I always did anyway."

Sebastian, who often spends time gaining muscle for roles, like his Marvel character the Winter Soldier, told EW that he stopped working out for a period of time to lose as much weight as he could to resemble the lanky musician. "I was just running and trying to get 20,000 steps a day, and then I was fasting for 16 to 18 hours a day," he said. "And that definitely does something, especially if you're in traffic. But I'm proud of the whole thing."

Pam and Tommy Cast Vs. the Real-Life Players

Sebastian says he didn't start to feel comfortable with the role until the tattoos, piercings and hair dye were applied and he stood next to co-star Lily James, who played Pamela Anderson. He also noticed how his new look began to affect his everyday life. 

"People serve you coffee differently when you have tattoos," he told EW. "I've always debated a tattoo and I've never done it. I never got one so the little boy in me, with the tattoos, was definitely having a field day, enjoying it."

