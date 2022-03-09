Charli D’Amelio Shares Heartfelt Message About Self-Love and Social Media

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Wants to Collaborate With Britney Spears!

Charli D'Amelio is all about putting your best dancing feet forward.



The 17-year-old social media star has amassed a huge following on TikTok with catchy dances and glimpses of her everyday life, but for Charli, it's all about self-love.

"I post a lot, so I tend to just post whatever I feel pretty, beautiful, and smart in, and I feel like that's extremely important," she told E! News in an exclusive interview at the 2022 TIME Women of the Year event on March 8. "I get to wake up every morning and look in the mirror and I have to love what I see. "Because that's the only way that you're going to be happy with yourself. And I feel like if I can do that, even if I have something that maybe I want to work towards to make this less or more, I think it's just important that I love myself and then everyone along will follow."