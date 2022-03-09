The Bachelor's Susie Evans Says She Uses This Affordable Foundation With 9,900+ 5-Star Reviews

We included this product chosen by Susie Evans because we think you'll like her pick at this price. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The members Bachelor Nation are rooting for Susie Evans to find happiness, especially after the most recent episode (but I won't spoil it if you're not caught up yet). This might actually be "the most dramatic" season yet. Nevertheless, Susie has handled difficult situations with poise and kindness. Susie has been a radiant presence on our TV screens since the first episode of the season.

In case you were wondering, The Bachelor contestants do their own makeup on the show. Recently, a viewer asked Susie about the foundation she uses, and the product is incredibly affordable. I'm talking $3. Nope, that's not a typo. She has been using a $3 product for years and she's not the only one who's a fan. It has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.