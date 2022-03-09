Jennifer Garner’s Cringe-Worthy “Mom Fail” Is Hilariously Relatable

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recalls HORRIBLE First Kiss

Jennifer Garner recently had an oops moment as a parent—and we've all been there before.



During a March 8 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Greg Kinnear, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared that she recently had a "mom fail" while communicating with her kids' coach.

"So, we have kids who do the same activity and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid and saying, ‘Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,'" she said. "'So, what does that mean for tomorrow morning because we have something planned? What does that mean typically?' And I was being funny, I thought I was being funny."

The 49-year-old actress—who shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck— said she was mortified after realizing that her email was sent to everyone in the group, including Greg and his wife Helen Labdon.