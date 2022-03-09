Bridgerton's Steamy Season 2 Trailer Features Nudity, Romance and So Much More

In Bridgerton’s season two trailer, released March 9, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finds himself torn between two women—who just so happen to be sisters. Watch the preview below.

By Jess Cohen Mar 09, 2022 2:31 PMTags
TVCelebritiesBridgerton
Watch: "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Dearest reader, the time has come for you to watch Bridgerton's season two trailer.

That's right! On Wednesday, March 9, Netflix officially dropped a three-minute preview of the show's upcoming episodes—and let's just say, things are getting scandalous. While season one of the series, based on Julia Quinn's novels, centered on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), season two follows Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) on his romantic journey. As his mother puts in it in the trailer, "This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife."

Amid his search, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive in town and Anthony begins to court Edwina. However, things take a complicated turn when his constant sparring with Kate—who doesn't think he's serious about love—actually ends up bringing them closer together.

As his sister Daphne notes in the trailer, Anthony "will need all the help he can get" this season.

photos
15 Bridgerton Secrets and Easter Eggs

So, how will Anthony's road to romance end? You'll have to check out season two of the hit series when it premieres on Netflix March 25.

Trending Stories

1

We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

2

See Love Is Blind Star Shake Apologize to Former Fiancée Deepti

3

See Sharna Burgess' Perfect Reaction to Question About Megan Fox

Until then, watch the trailer above for an enchanting preview of what's to come—including a NSFW shot of Anthony! And be sure to scroll on for more photos from season two of Bridgerton.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
New Faces

Simone Ashley and Rupert Young are among the newcomers to the cast of Bridgerton.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Lover's Dance

Things are heating up between Kate and Anthony in this ballroom scene.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
XOXO, Lady Whistledown

It seems Lady Whistledown has more tea to spill in the forthcoming season. Actress Nicola Coughlan teased what's to come on Instagram, writing, "Lady Whistledown has some things to say."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
New Opportunities

Fans will see more of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), whose early life is going to be the focus of a spinoff series. 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Supportive Siblings

What does the future hold for Daphne? Well, Phoebe Dynevor told The Wrap that Daphne will appear in season two—but now she's just a supporting character, as actor Regé Jean Page moves on to other projects. "I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot," she teased. "I think we'll see the baby. And we'll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Most Eligible Bachelor

Anthony Bridgerton continues to prove why he's such a catch as he fences with grace and elegance.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
The Featheringtons

The Featheringtons stirred up quite the drama in season one but are they turning a new leaf in the new episodes? Judging by the looks in this tense photo, it would seem the answer is no.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Meet the Sharmas

With Kate and Anthony's romance taking centerstage in season two, viewers will get to know the Sharma family.

Netflix
Out on the Ton

In this season two photo, only some of the Bridgertons appear to be happy to be at a ball.

Netflix
The New Diamonds of the Season

The Sharmas are escorted into a ball by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Netflix
The Rake Meets Kate

Kate (Simone Ashley) proves she's not easily won over, even if she does find the Viscount's smile pleasing.

Instagram
A Script Sneak Peek

In June, creator Chris Van Dusen gave a sneak peek of the season two premiere script. And, as is teased in the photo, the first episode will be titled "Capital R Rake."

Netflix
Season One's Love Story

Daphne and Simon's love story will take a back seat in season two, with Regé-Jean Page exiting his starring role. So, we'll just have to enjoy this season one photo of the two of them...for now.

Netflix
What's Next for Penelope?

Lady Whistledown is ready to stir up some (more) trouble in the Ton, according to the actress who plays the all-knowing gossip. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, teased the drama to come on Netflix's hit series Bridgerton

"You definitely see her mature more," she exclusively told E! News. "I think of it in the Britney [Spears] thing, 'she's not a girl, not yet a woman' in this season. So she's more aware of the power she wields—that doesn't mean she's any better at using it. She definitely gets herself into some sticky situations."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

2

See Love Is Blind Star Shake Apologize to Former Fiancée Deepti

3

See Sharna Burgess' Perfect Reaction to Question About Megan Fox

4

Why Chris Pine's New Look Continues to Spark a Social Media Frenzy

5

And the Candidates to Be the Next Bachelorette Are...