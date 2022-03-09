Bridgerton's Steamy Season 2 Trailer Features Nudity, Romance and So Much More

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Dearest reader, the time has come for you to watch Bridgerton's season two trailer.

That's right! On Wednesday, March 9, Netflix officially dropped a three-minute preview of the show's upcoming episodes—and let's just say, things are getting scandalous. While season one of the series, based on Julia Quinn's novels, centered on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), season two follows Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) on his romantic journey. As his mother puts in it in the trailer, "This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife."

Amid his search, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive in town and Anthony begins to court Edwina. However, things take a complicated turn when his constant sparring with Kate—who doesn't think he's serious about love—actually ends up bringing them closer together.

As his sister Daphne notes in the trailer, Anthony "will need all the help he can get" this season.