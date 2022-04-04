2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet
Exclusive

Watch Saweetie Get Emotional on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

At the 2022 Grammys, Best New Artist nominee Saweetie proved she’s a real bad bitch watching her dream come to life.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 04, 2022 1:04 AMTags
Watch: Saweetie TEARS UP Reflecting on Grammys 2022 Journey

Saweetie has tap, tap, tapped in to her feelings.

While chatting with E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, the singer was pinching herself for nabbing her first-ever nomination.

"Girl, don't make my cry," Saweetie, nominated in the Best New Artist category, said while fighting back tears. "I didn't know it would happen this quick." 

Not to mention, the 28-year-old is the only female rapper up for the award. Plus, she was up for Best Rap Song thanks to her "Best Friend" collaboration with Doja Cat. (The award ultimately went to Kanye West and Jay-Z for Jail.)

"She's amazing, she looks good, she raps bomb and I just love her," Saweetie said of Doja. "I met her, like, three years ago, so I met her before we did the collaboration. I'm just so excited for us tonight."

The feeling is mutual: After all, Doja also thinks Saweetie is a real bad bitch. "I feel like this has been the year of remixes and collabs, which is kind of interesting," she told E! News in May at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. "I don't know what's in the water. But yeah, it's really cool to be able to work with so many really talented, amazing, beautiful women."

photos
Grammys 2022: First-Time Nominees

Saweetie has not only rolled out hit after hit, but outfit after outfit. The "My Type" singer graced the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a hot pink two piece set by Valentino. She paired the bright ensemble with matching gloves and a diamond choker. And, before stepping inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, she changed into a black gown with a mesh bodice and crystal detailing.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keep reading to see all the show-stopping stars who made our best dressed list at the 2022 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson

In Valentino.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

In Balmain.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
St. Vincent

In Gucci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dua Lipa

In Versace

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Halsey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Doja Cat

In Versace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rachel Zegler

In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jon Baptiste
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
SZA
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini

In Raisa Vanessa.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Vivienne Westwood.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Saweetie
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Avril Lavigne
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen

In Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Hilton
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

In Dundas.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Addison Rae

In Saint Laurent.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tinashe
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Brandi Carlile

In Boss.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billy Porter
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bella Harris
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlotte Lawrence
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge

In Nensi Dojaka.

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammys
