See Love Is Blind Star Shake Apologize to Former Fiancée Deepti

Watch : "Love Is Blind": Shake Chatterjee CAN'T TRUST Kyle Abrams!

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is seeing the error of his ways.

The Love Is Blind star recently made quite the splash on the season two reunion special of the Netflix dating show when he defended his past remarks about former fiancée Deepti Vempati's appearance, arguing that "love is not purely blind" and there are "certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection." After being put on blast by co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for his actions, Shake is walking back on his words and issuing an apology to his ex for his behavior on the show.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, March 8, the veterinarian-turned-house-DJ said, "I want to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt."

Addressing Deepti by name, Shake went on to apologize for "some of the things that I said—things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television."