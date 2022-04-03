We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa's Blonde Hair Transformation at Grammys 2022

Watch : Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

Cold heart, hot outfit.

Dua Lipa stepped out on the 2022 Grammys red carpet with blonde hair, which she paired with a gorgeous Versace look.

The superstar singer is set to present at the April 3 awards ceremony along with fellow artists Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Jared Leto and more.

The "New Rules" singer is a three-time Grammy winner, but she isn't nominated this year. However, in 2021, Dua racked up an impressive six nominations and scored the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia. This year's nominees for the coveted category of Best Pop Vocal Album are Olivia Rodrigo for Sour, Ariana Grande for Positions, Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever, Doja Cat for Planet Her (Deluxe) and Justin Bieber for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).

The London native is coming off a busy year. She started her own podcast and lifestyle newsletter, Service95, while also being on the road.