Jessica Alba's Lookalike Daughters Are All Grown Up in New Pic

Jessica Alba’s daughters looked just like mom in a new photo for International Women’s Day. See Jessica’s inspiring post in honor of the young women she is raising.

A powerful trio.

In an Instagram post on March 8, Jessica Alba posed with daughters Honor Warren, 13, and Haven Warren, 10, to celebrate International Women's Day. In the snap, Jessica, Honor and Haven sat crisscross on the floor holding their arms in the official #BreakTheBias pose, which represents the 2022 International Women's Day campaign theme.

"As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it," Jessica wrote, "not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come."

Continuing her message, the Fantastic Four star said she wants to break the bias so her daughters can "have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender."

Jessica shares Haven, Honor and son Hayes Warren, 4, with husband Cash Warren. While Honor and Haven are quickly growing up, Jessica has honored their special moments many a time. Last year, the actress shared that she was a "proud" and "obviously crying mama" when Honor started her first day of eighth grade.

In the new post, Jessica also reflected on her experience while creating Honest, her wellness brand.

"Looking back over the last 10 years, I never imagined @honest would be where it's at today," she wrote. "When I was pitching room after room (of mostly men), I faced a lot of rejection. I often wonder how it would have gone if I were in front of VCs that were female-led or focused on female founders."

Concluding her post, Jessica encouraged followers "to continue to hold open the door for all women to be part of the conversation and part of our leadership teams."
 
Jessica and her daughters are not the only ones who honored International Women's Day 2022. Scroll on to see your favorite stars' posts and tributes.

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

Alongside a FaceTime screenshot featuring daughter Apple Martin, the Oscar winner wrote to her Instagram followers, "Happy international womens day. I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."

Instagram
Jessica Alba

Jessica shared, "As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it - not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come."

Instagram
Iris Apatow

Iris shared a throwback photo with sister Maude Apatow and mom Leslie Mann. She captioned it, "Happy international women's day to my favorite people on earth."

Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Halsey

"happy International Women's Day!!!" they tweeted. "what i'd give to be on a stage screaming the words to Nightmare with you today," adding, "sing it in ur heart for me."

Instagram
Juno Temple

"Happy international women's day," the Ted Lasso actress said. "Sending love to all of you extraordinary creatures." 

CBS via Getty Images
Lynda Carter

The original Wonder Woman took to Twitter to tell fans, "Today we celebrate women and girls from all walks of life... And yes, that includes our trans sisters! To be a woman is to be a wonder, but it's no wonder that we are so strong and full of possibilities. Happy International Women's Day!"

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Melissa Joan Hart

"Celebrating the incredible women in my life today for this #InternationalWomensDay," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Strong women: may we know them, may we love them and may we be them!"

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actress took to Instagram to tell her followers, "Today, on International Women's Day I honor the brave and the beautiful women of Ukraine."

 

 

Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Lily Collins

Honoring her Blind Side co-star Sandra Bullock, the actress wrote on Instagram, "As my first film mom and on-screen role model, Sandra guided me through the entire experience with such warmth and kindness, and has continued to do so throughout my career. They may say don't meet your heroes — but Sandra could not have proved the saying more wrong. I wouldn't be the person or actress I am today without her guidance and grace, and I'm forever thankful for the amazing women supporting women in an industry that often pits women against each other. Every day, we have the power to be the change we want to see and the ability to inspire each other to stand strong, be kind, and use our voices for good. Honored to celebrate women, today and every day…"

Hu Huhu/Xinhua via Getty Images
Eileen Gu

"celebrating female power today and every day. 6 years ago baby eileen gave a speech on title ix and the importance of representation and equity in sports," the Olympian captioned an Instagram video of her speech. "3 olympic medals and at least a foot of growth later, my message remains unchanged. Thank you to the women who came before me, both in skiing and outside of it, who unapologetically broke boundaries and definitions, who forged their own molds rather than dim their own brilliance, and who celebrated the radiant beauty of diversity and individuality."

Instagram
America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn & Blake Lively

"Happy International Women's Day, from our sisterhood to yours," Amber wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with her Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants co-stars. "#InternationalWomensDay #AmericaFerreraSandwich #BlakeIsMyLittleSpoon."

James Gourley/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay," the Parent Trap star wrote on Instagram. "March is #WomensHistoryMonth so let's empower one another and spread the love!"

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Royal Family

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princes Charles and Duchess Camilla honored Queen Elizabeth II on International Women's Day. "In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022," the royals posted on social media. "Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen's extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history - inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people."

Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dr. Jill Biden

The First Lady of the United States tweeted, "On this International Women's Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost."

@habiaunavezunafoto_ for Telemundo
Adamari Lopez

The Puerto Rican actress and daughter Alaïa Costa celebrate International Women's Day via their support of the 2022 "Mujeres Imparables" initiative by Telemundo. 

