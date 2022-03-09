Allow a Very Blonde Emmy Rossum to Reveal Angelyne's Premiere Date

The billboard queen of Los Angeles is finally coming to a screen near you.
Peacock just announced that Angelyne—its highly-anticipated limited series starring Emmy Rossum as the blonde bombshell of the same name—will officially hit the streaming service Thursday, May 19. Centering on her rise to fame, the show chronicles how Angelyne, the glow in the dark queen, took over L.A. after plastering her portraits on billboards across the city and driving around in what eventually became known as her signature pink Corvette.
Rossum is nearly unrecognizable as the real-life figure in the below teaser, which shows her hopping into Angelyne's famous car and speeding off into the unknown, but not before asking the audience, "Do you really wanna know my story—the story of my life?"
"The trick is," she continues, "I'm something that you have to experience. I'm Angelyne."
In a press release, Rossum said the new series, which she's dedicated the better part of four years to, "plays with large questions," such as, "Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves?"
"I love Angelyne," Rossum continued. "She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art...I hope you fall in love with her magic."
In addition to starring in Angelyne, Rossum also serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Allison Miller, who clarified that the series "isn't the true story of Angelyne."
"It's not a straight forward biopic," Miller noted in the press release. "It's a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it's a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It's a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here."
Angelyne also stars Martin Freeman (Fargo), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (The Front Runner) and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).
All episodes of Angelyne will be available when the series hits Peacock on Thursday, May 19.
