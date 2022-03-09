Charli D’Amelio and More Guest Stars Are Joining Derek and Julianne Hough In Step Into…The Movies

Watch : Julianne & Derek Hough Talk New ABC Special

Derek and Julianne Hough know a classic when they see one.

The Emmy-winning choreographers and dancers are set to star in Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough, a one-hour special event recreating some of the most iconic moments of dance on film on March 20 on ABC.

The sibling tandem, who also serve as executive producers on the project, will use a modern lens to reimagine sequences from some of the most famous movies of all-time, including Singin' In the Rain, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever and more.

Derek and Julianne will be joined by an A-list lineup of guest stars—including Charli D' Amelio, John Stamos and Kevin Bacon—throughout the special. E! News can exclusively reveal the stars' names and which movies they'll have a hand in recreating:

Charli D'Amelio (Dirty Dancing)

Ariana DeBose (Chicago)

Jenna Dewan (Saturday Night Fever)

Harry Shum Jr. (Beauty and the Beast)

Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!)

Tate McRae (La La Land)

Rob Marshall (Chicago)

Kenny Ortega (Dirty Dancing)

Amber Riley (Moulin Rouge!)

John Stamos (La La Land)

It's a roster good enough to make any musical fan do a double take.

Julianne and the recently Oscar-nominated Ariana DeBose will join forces on the iconic "All That Jazz" from Chicago, which also includes a conversation with Rob Marshall, the director of the 2002 Oscar-winning film adaptation.