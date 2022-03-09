Travis Scott Speaks Out on Astroworld Tragedy and His "Lifelong Journey" Toward Healing

Watch : Travis Scott Breaks Silence After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is speaking out four months after the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead.

On Tuesday, March 8, the 30-year-old rapper announced that he has launched Project HEAL, a "multi-tier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts" that he plans to enact to give back to those in need. He shared in a statement on Instagram about the project, "Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change."

Explaining that the action plan "will be a lifelong journey for me and my family," the Astroworld artist—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-month-old son Wolf with Kylie Jenner—went on to say that "I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need."