Dancing With the Stars Pro Brandon Armstrong Is Engaged to Brylee Ivers

Brandon Armstrong has found his lifelong dance partner.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and Brylee Ivers are officially engaged, Brandon's rep told E! News.

In an interview with People, the pair detailed their proposal, which took place on Monday, March 7.

"I've been planning it for a couple months," Brandon, 27, told the outlet. "Brylee is big on memories. So I was thinking, what if I made a movie trailer that she could keep forever? One of the first times we had a deep conversation was outside a movie theater."

Brylee added, "It was the first time he told me he loved me."

Brandon, who joined DWTS in 2017 as a troupe member, gushed that the picture-perfect proposal brought him to tears before he even popped the question.

"I wanted it to be perfect, as representative of what we've done so far, everything we stand for," Brandon explained. "I wanted it to be big and bright. But I'm not a good talker and crier. I started crying when the trailer came out and I knew I was screwed. All of our best friends and family were there and I walked her down to the front, told her I loved her and can't wait to start a family with her. I'm just so excited for our future together!"