Apple Martin Looks So Grown Up in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Tribute to Daughter on “Cusp” of Womanhood

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Gives Her "Hope"

Gwyneth Paltrow is the proudest mom.

In honor of International Women's Day, the Oscar winning actress a poignant Instagram post, which paid tribute her 17-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.

"I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard," Gwyneth began her March 8 post, featuring a photo of Apple. "I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it."

Along with the thoughtful praise, the Goop founder, 49, included a screenshot of a Facetime conversation between her and Apple—whom she shares with ex Chris Martin, along with son Moses Martin, 15.

She continued, "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."