We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

Watch : Becca Kufrin Shares "The Bachelor" Engagement Predictions

Just when we thought Susie Evans would make it to the final rose ceremony, she walks away from the competition altogether.

During the March 8 episode of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard joined his final three contestants—Susie, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—in Iceland for some special one-on-one time. Yes, we're referring to the Fantasy Suites. While Susie, Gabby and Rachel all felt somewhat awkward heading into the big week in Iceland, it was Susie who struggled the most with the idea of Clayton being intimate with others.

"There's no reason to be crying," she said in a confessional. "I don't know anything. But, at this point, it's all confusing." It likely didn't help that she was the last one to get alone time with the Bachelor.

When it came time for her own date, Susie certainly had doubts, but she kept those opinions to herself—until dinner. After Clayton revealed that he was in love with her, a surprised Susie asked for clarity regarding his feelings for the other contestants and whether he had been intimate with them.